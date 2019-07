WHEN there were calls for a female James Bond, executive producer Barbara Broccoli shot down the idea with the belief that “we don’t have to turn male characters into women”,

“Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters,” she said in an article in The Guardian last year.

Fast forward to 2019, actress Lashana Lynch, who played as Captain Marvel’s best air force pal, is taking over the iconic codename 007 in Bond 25.

According to reports, Daniel Craig is still the same old James Bond who is going into retirement.

At one point in the movie, he is introduced to Lashana’s character, Nomi, who inherited his old code name.

And yes, she’s keeping the code name.

Introducing a female 007 was only possible thanks to one of the writers, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also had a hand in writing the critically acclaimed female-led spy thriller Killing Eve.

With director Cary Joji Fukunaga of True Detective fame at the helm, Bond 25 is sure to be action packed.

As one movie insider said, “There are spectacular chase sequences and fights, and Bond is still Bond but he’s having to learn to deal with the world of #MeToo.”

Previously, actor Idris Elba was a hot favourite to take over the 007 mantle from Daniel Craig. Elba declined the role, saying he doesn’t want a role that will “define” him.