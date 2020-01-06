Car totaled after fire bank explodes

WHILE we’re usually reminded not to keep our belongings in the car to ward off thieves, we often forget that items such as battery packs can be dangerous when left in the car.

Recently, a student from a public university learned the hard way when the power bank he left in his car caught fire in the sweltering afternoon heat.

He tried putting out the fire after noticing smoke billowing from his car which was parked outside his home.

However, the flames quickly engulfed the whole car, and a team of firefighters had to be called in to put out the fire.

It is a good reminder for everyone to remove all electronic devices from the car to avoid an incident like this.