KANYE West is infamous for saying the most outrageous things but Yeezy may have met his match in Justin Bieber.

Twitterverse exploded when the Baby singer and Selena Gomez’s biggest mistake, challenged none other than Mr Hollywood himself to a match in the Octagon.

That’s right ladies and gentlemen, Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a MMA-style match of fisticuffs.

Netizens have been trying to figure out what drove Bieber, who weights the equivalent of a wet chicken on his best day to challenge a guy known for doing his own stunts and hangs off the side of mountains (with no safety line) for fun.

In the same tweet, Bieber even went as far as tagging UFC President Dana White, to see if he would be willing to put up the fight.



Bieber took an early jab, calling Cruise a coward if the actor did not agree to fight him.



While other celebrities criticized Bieber for his bad grammar, former UFC champion Conor McGregor wasted no time and offered to host the fight through his agency, McGregor Sports & Entertainment.



McGregor even took the opportunity to challenge Mark Wahlberg to a match in another tweet.



At the moment, Cruise, Mark Wahlberg and Dana White have not responded.