WHILE the previous installment in the Fast & Furious franchise delighted many fans worldwide, things aren’t as rosy behind the scenes.

There were reports of actor Tyrese Gibson accusing Dwayne Johnson for making the movie all about himself.

Fortunately, fans of the franchise will be blessed with two movies although the large cast haven’t exactly presented a wholly united front.

The first film is a spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson as former US Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs, Jason Statham as ex-MI6 agent Deckard Shaw and Idris Elba as the international terrorist Brixton.

The second is Fast & Furious 9, slated to be released in May 22, 2020. The film reunites the old cast and new ones such as John Cena.

Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, announced via his Instagram that actresses Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are returning in the ninth film.

Charlize Theron will reprise her role as the cyberterrorist Cipher while Helen Mirren will take up her role as Magdalene Shaw, the no-nonsense mother of Jason Statham’s character and Owen Shaw (played by Luke Evans).

So far, nothing has been revealed about John Cena’s character in the film.

To put the icing on the cake, Justin Lin, who directed Fast & Furious 6, is also returning to direct Fast & Furious 9.

Yes, the old gang is back together and is currently filming in London!