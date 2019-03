A TOURIST from China was taught a lesson when she scolded a person, she was seeking help from. She wanted to go to Bayfront in Singapore but was unfamiliar with the MRT routes.

The woman approached a Singaporean named Timothy Bon for help. When he told her that he couldn’t understand what destination she meant, she snapped at him.

“You are Chinese but you can’t speak Chinese, aren’t you embarrassed?” she chided Bon.

He pointed her towards the Tuas Link, a station located on the opposite end of Singapore.

Bon posted that encounter on Twitter and drew various reactions, many said he did the right but they were those who thought he was picking on Chinese tourists.

Read the reactions here:

