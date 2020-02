AS the death toll from the coronavirus 2019-nCoV hits 300, fears now mount that the virus can also be transmitted through pets.

Li Lanjuan, Chinese epidomiologist and member of China’s National Health Commission, claimed that the 2019-nCoV virus can transmit from mammal to mammal. This has caused worry especially among pet owners.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that there has been no evidence that pets, such as dogs and cats can be infected with the virus, and that it’s not clear if the virus has any impact on animals’ health.

In an interview with China Central Television, Li Lanjuan reportedly said “If pets go out and have contact with an infected person, they have the chance to get infected. By then, pets need to be isolated. In addition to people, we should be careful with other mammals especially pets.”