QUINQUAGENARIAN fashion photographer Tan Chuando (pix) from Singapore was first thrust into the limelight after pictures of his sculpted and well-toned body went viral on social media in 2017.

The 53-year-old is now on the cusp of stardom after landing himself a role as a lead actor in a murder drama to be directed by Taiwanese director Wayne Peng.

Being cast as the lead actor is a breakthrough for Tan after spending time in China to get into the local show business industry.

Fans will be delighted to know that there will be a shower scene that will require him to strip.

In an interview with 8days, Tan said he isn’t sure how much he will need to strip. However, he’s certain that there will be no frontal nudity.

He said there will be a sex scene and that as a photographer, he’s used to working with people around him undressing.

According to The Straits Times, the title of the movie and its release date have not been confirmed yet.