PICTURES have gone viral of bloodied corpses of cats and dogs hurled down from high rise residential buildings in Shanghai and Heibei.

This comes after bogus claims on local and social media that the coronavirus can be passed on by animals.

Earlier in the week a doctor had warned that pets which come into contact with coronavirus patients should be quarantined.

However, a local media outlet spun the story saying “cats and dogs can spread the coronavirus”.

This led the China Global Television Network to post a quote from the World Health Organisation which read: “There is no evidence showing that pets such as cats and dogs can contract the novel coronavirus.”

This also sparked an increase in sales of custom-made masks for animals.