THE behaviour of fans have been called out by celebrities before. In some cases, fans can get violent when they ask for a picture with their idol.

26-year-old Hibiki Sato, a huge fan of the Japanese girl group Tenshitsukinukeniyomi (Ììʹͻ’i¥ËÕi¥ß), took stalking to a whole new level earlier this month.

He managed to find out where one of the members, 21-year-old Ena Matsuoka, lived just by zooming into a picture she posted online. Hibiki told Tokyo Metropolitan Police that he managed to deduce it all just by studying the reflection in her eyes.

Based on the reflection, he figured out which train station she was at. He waited for her at the station after figuring out which train she takes to go home and followed her to her apartment.

Coming from behind, he covered her face with a towel and began to fondle her body. The assault left Ena with facial injuries which took almost a week to fully heal.

It’s not the first incident where people have used technology for crime but thanks to increasingly high-resolution cameras in smartphones, more and more people are unknowingly leaking their personal information. This leaves them susceptible to bad hats in society which can lead to digital stalking.