David Beckham labelled ‘creepy’ for kissing Harper on lips

DAVID Beckham got into trouble with his lips again! It seems like he never learned his lesson the first time round.

He was photographed kissing Harper, aged 7, on the lips during a Father’s Day weekend in Spain with the whole family.

The family was in a restaurant in Seville for a family dinner when the offending smooch happened.

The famous footballer came under fire for kissing his daughter on the lips before in November and this time round, newsman Piers Morgan labelled it “weird”.

“Why would a father kiss his daughter on the lips? Don’t get it. Creepy. Weird. Creepy.”

Becks has defended himself before saying he kisses all of his kids on the lips.

“Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn’s 18, he might find that a little bit strange.

“But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.

“We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we’re very affectionate with them.”

While the affections shown may be a turn off for some, Becks is not alone.

The other celebrities that have been criticized for kissing their children on the lips include Olivia Wilde, Hilary Duff and Justin Timberlake.