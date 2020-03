THE Covid-19 outbreak has caused several countries to go into ‘lockdown’, leading people to stock up on essential items.

However, folks in Amsterdam also took the opportunity stock up on their weed stash, besides buying groceries.

Marijuana is legal in Amsterdam, and the citizens were seen queuing up outside “coffee shops” after their government announced to shut the city down, France 24 reported.

“We might not able to get weed for the next two months so it is nice to have some stocked up at home. My friend called me five minutes a go after he saw the announcement,“ Jonathan, a Dutch buyer told AFP outside a coffee shop in The Hague.

The lines started getting longer as people started queuing outside the shop after Dutch health and education minister held a press conference announcing the lockdown.