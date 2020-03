SOCIAL drinking is becoming social distancing drinking in Japan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On-nomi, or “online drinking,” is trending at the moment in Japan as a way for some netizens to pass time as they self-isolate.

According to a VICE article, on-nomi started when a group of women in their 40s used a teleconferencing app to chit-chat while having beers. We guess now the term “cheers” would include clanking your pint glass on your phone screen.