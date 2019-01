A DINER who thought it was funny to broadcast porn on a big screen TV at a hot pot restaurant in Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei is now in trouble with the law.

While diners were tucking into their meal on Jan 5, one of them cracked the access to the smart TV with his handphone. The culprit, identified as Liang, played a pron clip, thinking that it was a funny prank.

A waiter managed to switch off the television, but not before a customer snapped a photo of the screen. It was uploaded online and it went viral.

The police were called in and they managed to arrest the culprit. “I was really bored at the time and wanted to play a prank. I didn’t think it would turn into something so serious,” he is seen telling police in a clip from Pear Video.