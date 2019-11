TWO unsavoury incidents have thrust back into the spotlight, the need for strong enforcement against people driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol.

In the first incident at an unverified location, a lorry driver was accused of threatening to rape a woman, following a fender-bender.

In a video that has since gone viral, police were seen speaking to the drunk lorry driver who was trying to prove he was not drunk.

However, the police were having none of it, as the man had the smell of alcohol in his breath, and his antics were consistent with that of an intoxicated person.

The police then arrested the man.

In the second incident, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @tiioopii posted picture of her totalled car that she and her friends were in, after being slammed into by an allegedly drunk driver.

“It was a fun night out at Dataran Merdeka. However, we suffered a scare after our car was rammed into by an intoxicated person. Thank God we escaped unscathed,“ she said on her Twitter post.

Below is a video of the first incident:

