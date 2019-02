FORT WORTH, Texas: A man here died after an e-cigarette he was using exploded in his face. The explosion tore his carotid artery and caused a massive stroke.

William Brown, 24, died on Jan 29 at a Fort Worth hospital from “cerebral infarction and herniation”.

The debris from his exploding vape pen dismembered his left carotid artery, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The e-cigarette explosion reportedly took place on Jan 27 in the parking lot outside a store selling smoking and vaping products.

Brown visited the store to ask for assistance in using the vape pen. The store said it was unable to help him since it did not sell that brand of vape pens. He did not buy anything at the store.

The store manager of Smoke and Vape DZ told CNN that he called an ambulance immediately after the vape explosion.

Brown was rushed to the hospital where he was put into a medically induced coma. The x-rays reportedly showed that parts of the e-cigarette were stuck in his throat.

His death marks the second recent death from an exploding e-cigarette among thousands of injuries and burns. One man was killed in Florida in May after his vape pen peppered his head with shrapnel and ignited a fire in his home.

