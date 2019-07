TAYLOR Swift is famously known for gaining and dropping friends like flies but ever since she called out Scooter Braun, a music manager who manages artistes like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, for “ incessant, manipulative bullying ,” she has been getting support from some celebrities.

Celebrities such as Todrick Hall, Cara Delevigne, Brendon Urie and Halsey have voiced their support in public.

However, a close friend of Swift has been called out by fans for not saying anything so far.

Ed Sheeran, a close friend of Swift, received numerous angry comments from Swifties, the self-applied name for her dedicated fanbase.

The musician only broke the peace when he replied to a fan who implored other fans to back off.

The supportive Sheeran fan wrote, “Why don't you leave him in peace with that Taylor thing? Just because he didn't post anything it doesn't mean he is not supporting her, maybe he's talking with her right now, who knows.

“You aren't allowed to doubt their friendship just because he didn't say anything on the social, cause they're not real life.

“Maybe he's the one who has supported her the most, because they're best friends and he didn't waste time writing on Instagram what he could have said directly to her."

In response, Sheeran wrote “I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do.”

Over the weekend, Swift wrote on her Tumblr expressing her disgust when she discovered Scooter Braun purchased the master recordings of her previous albums.