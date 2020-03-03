Everyone knows Zahid’s trial is a political one: Papagomo

PETALING JAYA: In what was deemed as an attempt to get Malaysians to be politically mature, Malaysian Bumiputera Brotherhood (MBB) and Umno Youth Member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris (pix), went live on Facebook to explain Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi’s trial is a political one.

Wan Muhammad Azri, better known as Papagomo said, “I am not here to defend Zahid, I am here to invite you to think logically. I want you all to be politically mature.”

“Everyone knows Zahid’s trial is a political one.”

Seated in front of his MBB logo which displays an eagle, Papagomo also displayed dissatisfaction over how the Pakatan government handled certain issues. “...cases involving Pakatan leaders were dropped. The biggest example is Lim Guan Eng’s bungalow case.”

“The case was similar to Khir Toyo’s graft trial, where Khir Toyo was jailed.”

Papagomo then called on Perikatan Nasional supporters not to believe media reports that Zahid attempted to skip trial yesterday by stating he went to see Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to discus the formation of the new cabinet. He said, “Zahid requested a postponement, this doesn’t mean his case was dropped. He also went back to court in the evening, which a lot of media outlets failed to report.”