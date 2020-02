PETALING JAYA: The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has resulted in overcrowding in local hospitals. The overcrowding, in turn, has resulted in inhumane conditions for doctors to work in — with reports stating that doctors have resorted to using diapers because they have no time to use the toilet.

In addition to that, Chinese news outlets have stated that doctors hardly take breaks, and when they do, they end up sleeping on floors and benches.

Photos of the doctors’ sleeping conditions went viral, with netizens showing support and gratitude towards these medical professionals. One netizen said, “They are fighting hard for us! They are fighting the virus, salute!”