Fans want Taron Egerton to play Wolverine, says he’d love to

HUGH Jackman will always be known as Wolverine and Marvel might have a hard time looking for an actor that will be an equally good representation of the character.

However, fans are already putting forward Taron Egerton (pix) as a hot favourite to take up the mantle of the clawed Canadian.

Egerton addressed the rumour in an interview with Variety.

“I love Marvel and I love the movies and I’d love the excuse to get in shape,” Egerton said. “I’d love to be a part of it, whether [Wolverine] is realistic or not, I don’t know.”

In an interview with a British morning show last month, he said he would love to be involved in Marvel but wasn’t sure if he’s a good fit to play Wolverine.

“That one I think is just a rumor. As far as I’m aware it’s unfounded. I don’t know if I’m quite grisly enough. I mean if the people at Marvel think I am then great, let’s go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere.”

Rumours were fueled in July when famed comic book writer Mike Millar tweeted his prediction that Egerton would take over the role of the iconic mutant.

Millar is the original writer of the Kingsman comic series, the film of which adaptation catapulted Egerton to fame.

“I heard he said that,” Egerton said in regards to Millar’s viral tweet during San Diego Comic-Con.

“That’s very lovely of him, he’s a great man. I mean, that studio and what they’re doing is extraordinary. It’s dominating the cinematic landscape. I’m a huge fan of the movies.”

“It’s very flattering that anyone would think I’d be good to be a part of it. But as of yet, it’s unfounded. But it’s a lovely thing. Especially given my friendship with Hugh, it’s a lovely thing.”

If Marvel needed more convincing, they just need to speak to Egerton’s Rocketman co-star Jamie Bell who praised Egerton’s versatile acting skills.

“He can play Elton John, why not? It’s the natural next step. I’m sure he’d love to. Taron’s great. Working with Taron, I’m not entirely sure what he can’t do, so I’m sure he could probably do it — another string to his bow, as it were.”