GETTING married or having a child doesn’t automatically make a person mature and it’s time people realise that.

Recently, a post on a Facebook group showed pictures of a toddler, lying on the floor with sliced buttocks.

Cuts can be seen on her buttocks. It appears she had tried to defend herself based on the cuts on her fingers.

Horrifyingly, this attack was inflicted by her father with a parang!

Based on the post, the father was allegedly high on drugs when the incident took place.

Unfortunately, no one in the group knows who the man is and whether he’s a Sarawakian as claimed.

It’s also not mentioned if the police have been alerted to the matter. Or how the pictures were obtained.

If anyone has any information regarding this, please report to the authorities immediately. Let’s hope the girl is safe and sound from the abusive father.