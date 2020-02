IN what seems to be an attempt to “weed” out the idea that marijuana is a dangerous drug, the Filipino Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) has approved a resolution to allow cannabidiol (CBD) for alleviating severe forms of epilepsy.

CBD known to be a pain reliever, is one of the two most active components in marijuana, along with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - which produces the psychoactive effects.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that CBD shows no indications that it can be abused or has dependence potential. Further, WHO has clarified that there is no evidence of public-health related problems with the use of CBD.