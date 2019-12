JOHOR BARU: Three firefighters today aided an Indonesian man to remove a ring off an injured finger.

Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Station’s operations chief Noor Rashid Mohd Tugirin said the man, Dobi Snatika, 25, sought help at the fire station at 10.35am.

“It is understood that man injured the finger on which he was wearing the ring while removing timber from the lorry where he works,” he said in a statement.

Noor Rashid said the three firefighters took about 20 minutes to cut off the ring from the finger using an hacksaw.

He said Dobi Snatika then left the fire station at 10.50am and went to a clinic with a friend. — Bernama