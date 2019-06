SINGAPORE: Five women have been commended by the Singapore police for helping to catch a man who masturbated in public.

They received the Singapore Police Force’s Public Spiritedness Award on June 7.

The five friends were walking towards the Tiong Bahru MRT station at 11pm on March 22 when a middle-aged woman told them that a man, who was tailing her at that time, had earlier sexually gratified himself in her presence.

They pretended to ask the man for directions while one of them called the police. The women then cornered him in a multi-storey car park and waited for the police to arrive.

The man was then arrested for public nuisance, Channel NewsAsia reported.

At the award ceremony, Assistant Commissioner of Police Gregory Tan praised the six women for acting “very decisively”.

“This shows that when you least expect it, you come across someone committing an obscene act. We are very thankful that (these women) took that decisive step,” he added.

Present to receive their awards were Ng Rui Ashlynna, 24, Hemaa Shruthi Sekar, 23, and Cheong Pei Lin, 23. Two others - Anthea Julia Chua and Koh Huishan Deborah - did not attend the ceremony.