WITH spring arriving, floral outings are becoming popular in warmer parts of China, with the country’s eastern region being one of the hotspot destinations.

People in the region are stepping out of home to parks and fields to enjoy one of the most beautiful months of the year.

In Jurong City of east China’s Jiangsu Province, a local Shibazakura Flower Park is drowned in a sea of beautiful, colorful shibazakura flowers.

The 20ha park has over 4,800,000 blossoms, which have attracted throngs of tourists.

“I walked in the gate with my friends. We were overwhelmed by the beauty of all these pink flowers blanketing the hills and fields. I came with my friends during this spring time to enjoy the flowers and take photos. I feel very pleasant and happy,“ said a tourist.

In the famous Huangshan scenic area located in east China’s Anhui Province, azalea flowers are blooming along the Xin’an River, like a red carpet placed by the nature.

The fantastic white sea of pear blossom across the scenic area is also a must-see for visitors. Many took photos with friends and families to record the beautiful season.