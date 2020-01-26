SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Entertainment & Lifestyle
  3. All the Buzz

Footage purportedly of Wuhan residents collapsing earns town ‘Zombieland’ nickname (Video)

Rajvinder Singh /
26 Jan 2020 / 13:47 H.
    Footage purportedly of Wuhan residents collapsing earns town ‘Zombieland’ nickname (Video)
    Pix for representational purpose only.

PETALING JAYA: Viral videos of people purportedly from Wuhan collapsing on the streets and hospitals have earned the town the nickname ‘Zombieland’

Emergency workers are seen attempting to treat the patients and send them to hospitals by ambulances.

The videos have further added to fears the problem could turn into a world health emergency. An online petition to ban Chinese tourists from entering Malaysia has garnered 215,000 signatures.

The Ministry of Health, with the assistance of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) have stepped up their screening of passengers from China at entry points by using thermal screening equipment.

They have also set up special medical quarantine bays to deal with passengers who show symptoms of the virus.

Did you like this article?

email blast