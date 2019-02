A FRENCH kayaker documented her terrifying lonely experience in India last year as she came close to drowning after getting stuck behind rocks in dangerous waters.

Nouria Newman braved the conditions and the cold waters for seven days to finish her route – through the Leh, Tsarap, Zanskar and Indus rivers, totalling 375km.

Newman was travelling solo and sleeping on the riverbanks, filming her journey on a small camera positioned on her kayak and another small hand-held device.

In footage made available on Wednesday (Feb 5), Newman was seen crying and shivering from the cold after her kayak was trapped briefly as she was forcibly submerged into the water from the strong rapids.

In an attempt to escape the kayak and jump onto the adjacent rocks, the currents swept her underneath a rock where she felt she was being forced deeper underwater. She eventually resurfaced and chased down her kayak which had gone on its own downstream. — Reuters

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_O2_M1E7e4