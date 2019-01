A NUDE motorcyclist caused a stir when he rode at least 50km in the buff with nothing but a helmet and a pair of slippers on in Batu Pahat recently.

A video and images of the naked motorcyclist who travelled from Batu Pahat to Kluang went viral.

Several motorists were said to have approached the naked man and asked him to cover up but he merely smiled continued on.

Police are were trying to locate the man. “The incident occurred at about 4.15pm. “The man earlier arrived at Sri Lalang but turned back towards Ayer Hitam after spotting a police officer along the way,“ Kluang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Abduh Ismail was quoted as saying.