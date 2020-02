THREE lawyers, Teeruvarasu, Kuhan Raj and Nicole Pereira, took to Facebook in an open letter to express how the rule of law prevailed on behalf of a woman who had her naked photos leaked by her ex-partner.

The lawyers explained that a female client approached them regarding the matter, asking them what she could do. She explained that her ex-partner, unsatisfied with their break up, proceeded to share these photos on a group chat.

“Vicious as that may sound, many condemned her for sending the photos rather than condemning the act of her partner for circulating them,” the lawyers said. They then advised the client to immediately file a police report against the person who circulated the images.

The lawyers explained that the perpetrators can be charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code for distributing and possessing pornographic material.

They added, “Following on from that, we further advised her to lodge a report with the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) which she did as they have the capacity to block the images from being accessed further by the public.”

It was further stated that in addition to committing an offence under the Penal Code, the partner who leaked the photos can also be found liable for an offence under Section 211 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 relating to complaints concerning offensive content online.

The trio said the outcome of their legal advice resulted in the PDRM taking immediate action and arresting the person who distributed the images. They further urged the public to not remain silent in the face of injustice and fighting for one’s rights.

“Like the girl who came to us for help and advice, she took control over her life and in that process liberated herself from fear and shame in a way all of us who had the privilege of working with her were left astounded,” they said.