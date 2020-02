AN outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of the H5N1 bird flu has been reported in China’s Hunan province.

A Reuters report yesterday, quoting China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said the outbreak occurred at a farm with 7850 chickens, 4,500 of which have died from the disease.

Chinese authorities have stepped in and culled a further 17,828 chickens.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, avian influenza viruses are deemed “highly pathogenic” when they have a high ability to kill chickens.

“Human cases of the H5N1 avian influenza occur occasionally, but it is difficult to transmit the infection from person to person. However, the mortality rate of people who do get infected is about 60%,“ says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In recent weeks, India has also started culling chickens and destroying eggs to contain the H5N1 bird flu virus, while a different strain - the H5N8 virus - has spread throughout eastern Europe.