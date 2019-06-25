Horror filmmaker James Wan is engaged to Romanian actress

KUCHING-BORN filmmaker James Wan usually tells horror stories but this time, he has a happier tale to share.

He announced his engagement to Romanian actress, Ingrid Bisu, on Instagram with a lovely image of the couple together.

Accompanying the photo was the caption, “Engaged to this beautiful, amazing woman!”

Bisu actually announced her engagement on her Instagram account two days before Wan.

She also revealed that the happy engagement took place five months ago but they decided to keep it under wraps.

Wan is known for directing horror flicks such as Saw (2004), Insidious (2010), The Conjuring franchise and most recently the DC superhero hit film Aquaman (2018).

Romanian-German actress Bisu is known for starring role in the comedy drama Toni Erdmann (2016) which was nominated at the Cannes Film Festival for the Palme d’Or award.

She is also fluent in English, French, German and Latin.