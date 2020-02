WITH the coronavirus death toll above 700, many of us are panicking over the coronavirus outbreak. But for one girl in China, the disease may have saved her life ... kinda.

The woman from Hubei, woke up on Jan 31, to find a male stranger in her bedroom. Doing what most of us would do, she screamed for help, but her cries were muffled by the attacker and she was strangled by the neck.

Instead of just giving in to fate, the woman smartly faked a cough and said: “I just returned from Wuhan and have symptoms of the flu, that’s why I am at home under quarantine.”

The attacker then made a dash outside, taking only her phone and US$11 (RM46) worth of monies from her bag.

After a police report was lodged, the man known only as Xiao (pix) turned himself in at the police station.