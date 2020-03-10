I don’t dress sexily to attract men: Elizabeth Tan

PETALING JAYA: Elizabeth Tan who has received lewd comments over her social media posts have come out to say that she doesn’t think her photos are “sexy” as reported by Berita Harian.

The singer also dispelled accusations saying that she dresses up provocatively to attract men. She said, “If my dressing up is too sexy, I am sure my mother will be the first one to advise me.”

Asking why netizens are concerned with the way she dressed, Elizabeth asked, “ What’s wrong with dressing up according to my taste and youth?”