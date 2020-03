MALAY dish Ikan Singgang might potentially stop Covid-19 because it contains microbe fighting ingredients says Dr Azizah Mahmood, a lecturer from the Faculty of Fisheries and Food Science at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT).

Ikan Singgang is a sweet and sour fish Malay dish cooked together with turmeric, salt, onion and ginger.

“No study has been carried out by UMT regarding Ikan Singgang’s potential to prevent Covid-19. However, based on the judgement of the ingredients in the traditional dish, it may have the potential to prevent it,“ said Dr Azizah when contacted by Harian Metro.

“Ingredients such as galangal, turmeric, ginger and garlic which can be found in the dish can destroy microbes and it has been proven by previous research.”

She, however, urged the public to not be misinformed by her statement as the theory has not been clinically tested.

Azizah added that the Ministry of Health (MoH) has set procedures to prevent the spread of the virus and research like this cannot be carried out haphazardly.