A Tinder profile bearing the name ‘Ricky’ drew some suspicion from an Indonesian netizen. The netizen had a hunch that Ricky may be using someone else’s photo, and she was right.

The photo was of a former Malaysian minister known for making young Malaysian girls swoon - Syed Saddiq. Yup, someone in Indonesia used a photo of Syed Saddiq to catfish other girls!

The netizen who was disappointed Ricky wasn’t Ricky, wrote a tweet about the incident drawing Syed Saddiq’s attention. And all Syed Saddiq has to say, “Ricky pun boleh”.