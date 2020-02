A SURAU in Ipoh has received a warning from the state religious body after hosting a Chinese New Year event.

There was a lion dance, fireworks and a speech by a Member of Parliament, as the surau pulled no stops to the celebrations.

According to the surau chairman, the purpose of the event was to “build closer rapport with the non-muslims and show that different cultures are respected and to change negative perceptions towards Islam”.

However, the surau was reprimanded by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) which said that the event disrespected the sensitivities of the Muslim and Malay communities.

JAIPk said it has “no objections and would support programmes that promote harmony and understanding between races and among the people, but these programmes must respect the Malay community”.