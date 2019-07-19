Jason Momoa to make guest appearance in The Simpsons

THE Simpsons is known for its famous guest appearances and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is the next famous person to visit Springfield!

Momoa will voice himself in season 31 as he arrives for the San Castellaneta festival.

According to executive producer Al Jean, he’s a celebrity who shows up and talks about a legendary saint who was “ground up and martyred and became the origin of modern-day pistachio ice cream.”

“He tells this very gruesome story - and then Patty and Selma want him to sign their boobs and he runs away.”

The fact that The Simpsons got Momoa to come in and voice his character was a miracle.

Momoa was so busy that Al Jean would hear about Momoa filming in another terrestrial realm.

''We would hear, 'Oh, he's filming on a top of a mountain or he's filming under the water.' It was hard to get him in a studio that was within the terrestrial realm.''