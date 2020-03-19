Journalists working from home miss regular human interactions

DISCLAIMER: The interviewees in this article is fictional, like how are we gonna interview people during the Movement Control Order. But what they said or actually ... didn’t say rings true, “JUST STAY AT HOME”

PETALING JAYA: Some news companies have mandated that certain reporters and editors will work from home, and traveling for work is reserved only for essential purposes.

Usually, journalists are out and about meeting people to bring the most important news to the rakyat, only this time they’re doing it from home. So we interviewed some journalists to find how they’re coping with the change.

Muthu, 37-years-old*

“When I go out and get a story, I rub shoulders with politicians. Now I cannot even rub my own face,” Muthu said in an interview.

Muthu is now staying put at his apartment where he lives with his wife and two daughters. He says there’s not much difference when it comes to working at home as he performs tasks through his laptop and do interviews over the phone.

However Muthu does have one complaint, he told us, “My wife la. I was on the phone doing an interview, when she asked me to throw out the trash. Of course, I told her I was working, but I didn’t know that would be the beginning of a heated argument.”

Muthu’s wife Sarala* who we also interviewed responded, “Muthu thinks I am on holiday at home or what? These chores that I am doing is considered work also okay.”

Fortunately, Muthu and Sarala have worked out their differences during the Movement Control Order and had this to say for everyone: “Yes our fight was big, but this work from home thing forced us to find a solution and become stronger,”

“I guess you could view this Movement Control Order as a positive thing, so to every one else, JUST STAY AT HOME LAH.”

Ah Chong, 28-years-old*

“I am a sports journalists, and I have the honour of meeting celebrity level athletes,” Ah Chong bragged while on the phone with us.

With a desire to keep fit just like the athletes he interviews, Ah Chong admits that the Movement Control Order is a hassle - but he nevertheless found a solution. “I also like to keep fit. I go to the gym and park a lot to work out, so that when I interview celebrities I can relate abit la.”

“But now, I want to jog at the park also cannot. But it’s okay la can exercise at home,” he said.

Adding that there are tons of phone apps and YouTube videos for exercise, Ah Chong said “Just do some Zumba or other light exercises at home to keep fit la. If Messi and Mo Salah can stay home, why you all so itchy want to go outside and exercise hah?”

“JUST STAY AT HOME,” Ah Chong added.

Ali, 22-years-old*

“I just graduated, so I am new to journalism. So far I am loving it,” Ali told us.

However, Ali told us that working from home is difficult for him as he stays alone. “I wish I had someone here with me. I tried looking for a companion on Tinder, and even managed to go out with one girl. However she ditched me the moment I coughed,”

“I guess you could say, Covid-19 is ruining my game.”

However, Ali told us that he beats the loneliness by texting his friends or teleconferencing with them. Ali said, “After doing my work, I usually teleconference my friends and keep busy, so it doesn’t get as lonely anymore,”

“I guess being alone doesn’t mean being lonely. So I guess you all can JUST STAY AT HOME,” Ali added.

* Muthu, Ali and Ah Chong are obviously fake names. But once again they’re so called message rings true ... JUST STAY AT HOME. Only those who need to perform essential travel should do so. We journalists will do our best to bring you the news in the meantime, even if it means we may have to work from home. Let’s flatten this curve together.