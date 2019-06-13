Justin Bieber says Tom Cruise fight challenge was all a joke

FANS looking forward to fisticuffs between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise can kiss their dreams goodbye.

With no reported response from Cruise, Bieber finally admitted that he was “just playing.”

On a video published on TMZ, he explained that “It was just a random tweet. I do that sometimes.”

It started when Bieber shot off a tweet and challenged Cruise to a fight. This led to former UFC champion Conor McGregor volunteering to host the match through his agency.

The challenge raised many eyebrows because it was immediately clear that Cruise, who famously does his own death-defying movie stunts, would have the upper hand.

To this, the singer admitted that Cruise would definitely have given him a good beating.

"He'd probably whoop my a** in a fight," Bieber said.

"I'd have to get in some good shape. I'm really skinny right now. I think he would be out of my weight class. He's big, you know? He's got that dad strength."

Looks like Bieber really pulled a Kanye-like stunt and wasted everyone’s time!