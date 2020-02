WHILE most of the remaining Pakatan Harapan components have expressed support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as Prime Minister, Member of Parliament for Shah Alam, Khalid Samad (pix) is now calling for Mahathir to step down and make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a tweet roughly two hours ago, Khalid said, “I hope PPBM keep their promise. Tun M PM-7, DSAI PM-8.”

The Parti Amanah politician further stated that Mahathir should give Anwar a chance to show that he has enough support to become Prime Minister.