PETALING JAYA: The owner of the restaurant in Kota Kemuning has apologised over a “fish-slamming” incident and said the incident should not have occurred.

Kua Siew Peng admitted that his staff had killed the fish by slamming onto the road. The incident was captured in a video that went viral.

“This has never happened before and should not have happened in the first place. We know this incident may have disappointed some of our customers and we are truly sorry,“ read his message posted on the Kota Kemuning Facebook page.

Kua said his workers had gone through proper training with the Health Ministry on food handling. One of them did not follow the proper procedure, he added.

He said eight CCTV would be installed in the kitchen as well as another in the back alley to monitor his workers.