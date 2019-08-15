Kourtney Kardashian’s picture helped fans embrace their stripes

THE Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been accused of editing their pictures too much or posting controversial and risque photos. So, when one of them posted a positive and unedited picture, it became trending news!

Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself in a very high-cut bikini on her lifestyle company, Poosh’s account.

The high-cut bikini bared her thigh and stretch marks for all to see. And she did it all without shame or embarrassment.

One of her fans thanked her for not editing out her stretch marks. In response, Kourtney wrote, “I love my little stripes” with a smiley emoji.

The rest of the comments were equally positive as well, praising Kourtney for showing off true mum bods.

Her picture also helped some fans embrace their stripes. By keeping it real, Kourtney remains as the favourite and beloved Kardashian among fans.