Live band plays Titanic theme song as mall takes in water

In the iconic film Titanic, the string quartet on board bravely continued playing songs to calm the panicking crowd as the mighty ship sank.

A live band performing in Mexico did something similar when the shopping mall they were playing in suddenly began flooding.

According to Mexico News Daily, the band began playing the Titanic theme song when the Plaza Patria Mall in Zapopan Jalisco started taking in water.

Funnily, the sound of the water gushing in and the dim lighting in the mall set up a similar atmosphere to that of a sinking ship.

The scenario definitely made the song seem fitting and managed to amuse shoppers in the vicinity too.

It was also revealed that it wasn’t the first time the mall flooded due to heavy rain. Looks like the mall better keep the live band on a retainer to continue bringing in the crowd!