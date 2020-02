A MALAYSIAN student in Australia was shocked to learn she was evicted from her house in Perth, after she returned from holidays.

Helen – whose real name has been withheld to avoid further discrimination – had travelled back home to Malaysia on Jan 24 to celebrate Chinese New Year with her family.

On her return to Perth on Feb 4, she was shocked so see the locks to her house changed.

Her landlord left a note to inform her of her eviction due to fears she might have contracted coronavirus.

"WARNING – NO TRESPASSING," read the message.

"Due to your failure to stay in contact with me with World Health Organisation (WHO) GLOBAL EMERGENCY over coronavirus you are no longer welcome in this house."

The landlord informed Helen that she had tried contacting the latter many times, but couldn't reach her.

Helen told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), that she did not receive any messages when she was in Malaysia, but found a lot of messages when she returned to Australia.

"Sorry you made a decision to travel back home for the Chinese New Year when there was an outbreak of the cornavirus, and WHO has declared a global emergency, and now I have made a decision to change locks on the house and put your belongings outside as I am concerned for my welfare and family and friends," read the message by the landlord.

"It was a hard decision to make between family and friends, but as you have travelled, we are very concerned and you are no longer welcome to come back to the house."

Helen says she is shocked, sad, and confused as she never travelled to China.

However, the lack of any legally binding agreement will prevent Helen from proceeding with legal actions against her landlord.

Under the verbal agreement that Helen entered with her landlord, she was paying A$86 a week plus bills and other expenses.