Malaysian woman’s Instagram blocked after filming Toy Story 4 inside cinema

A MALAYSIAN woman had her Instagram account blocked for three days following a copyright infringement report filed by The Walt Disney Company.

This stemmed from her Instagram Story showing clips of Toy Story 4 while she was in the cinema.

She warned everyone on Facebook not to do what she did and said she regretted her actions.

Her translated caption states,

“My Instagram account got blocked by Instagram. I'd like to take this opportunity to warn everyone not to follow what I did, filming an Insta Story while watching a movie in the cinema.

Or else your account will get blocked. I'm also taken aback because I only filmed a few seconds (of Toy Story 4) but I received an email the next morning saying that I had infringed upon Disney's copyright. I want to bang my head on the wall."

She posted two screenshots of the email from Instagram stating that she has breached Disney’s copyright under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

Netizens were largely in support of Disney for stopping people like her from revealing movie spoilers.

Under Malaysian laws, it is a criminal offence to record a movie in the cinemas under Section 43a of Copyright Act.

Those who breached the Act by operating “an audiovisual recording device in a screening room to record any film in whole or in part” is subjected to a fine of RM10,000 to RM100,000 and or up to five years in jail.

However, those who attempt to record a movie will face a fine of RM5,000 to RM50,000 and or imprisonment for up to a year.