A video has gone viral of a man performing a back flip during a dance off – only to end up knocking himself out.

Kevin Coyle, 35, was strutting his stuff in the pub when he attempted the somersault, without any encouragement.

But he kicked himself in the face half way round, and a video shows him collaps on the dancefloor, while baffled drinkers look on.

His mates quickly put him in the recovery position, and he was checked over by paramedics. — Reuters