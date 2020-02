A MAN in India who was attacked by a venomous snake had one final wish ... to die together with his wife.

Shankar Rai was sleeping in his house when he was attacked by the snake. His condition worsened, and he feared he hadn’t much time left. He held his wife’s Amiri’s hands and said he wanted them to die together. This is when he bit her wrists - hoping the venom would kill them both.

As reported by India Today, they both fell unconscious. The couple was rushed to the hospital, but Rai died and his wife was rescued. “He told me he loved me too much and want to die together before grabbing my wrist and sinking his teeth into it. I allowed him to do so,“ Amiri said.