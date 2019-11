WITH online shopping right at our fingertips, it’s easy to get carried away with our spending when we see various discounted items.

This is especially tricky for shopaholics who can’t control their shopping urges on days like 11.11 sales, also known as Singles Day in China.

A woman in Luzhou, Sichuan might have just pushed her husband’s boundaries during Singles Day sales.

Zhan, 29, spent almost 300,000 yuan (RM177,559) on items such as designer handbags, expensive perfumes and clothes!

Her husband, Wang, 29, was so stressed out about the debts she racked up that he attempted to commit suicide. In his distress, he went up all the way to the roof of a 33-storey building and planned to jump off.

The police rushed over around and tried to convince an emotional Wang to calm down and come down.

Apparently, it wasn’t the first time his wife had gone on a spending spree. She has always loved online shopping but her habit got worse after giving birth to their child.

During the Singles Day sale last year, she spent over 200,000 yuan (RM118,374) which he managed to pay it off for her. She promised to control her spending but the promise was evidently broken as she went on a shopping spree this year.

She also left her job with a property company after giving birth to take care of their child. This means that her husband, who only earns a few thousand yuan a month, is the only sole bread winner of the family.

Fortunately, the police managed to persuade Wang not to kill himself after half an hour and brought him home. His wife promised not to buy anything online after this incident while Wang said he would try to come up with the money owed.

Let’s hope that she keeps her promise this time for the sake of her husband!