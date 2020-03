THE aviation industry has been hit the hardest due to travel bans accross the globe necessitated by the Covid-19 outbreak.

This has led to airlines worldwide offering cheap flight tickets to customers.

However, this may have unintended consequences, as seen in a case in Taiwan where a beneficiary of the cheap flight ticket travelled abroad, only to test positive upon his return to Taiwan.

The Taiwan Centre For Disease Control said out of the six newly confirmed cases of Covid-19, the man who travelled abroad was one of them.

Netizens from Taiwan criticised his selfish behaviour, with one comment saying: “You tried to save money on traveling, now the whole country has to pay for your medical costs.”