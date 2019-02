A MAN slashed his pregnant wife after she refused to give her phone password to him.

Romi Sepriawan, 30, was so enraged with Erni Susanti, 29, that he took a machete to her in Bengkulu City, Indonesia, on Feb 21.

Kompas reported Teluk Segara Police Chief Kompol Jauhari as saying Romi went to his with his hands covered in blood after the brutal attack.

Local residents immediately rushed to the victim’s aid who was slashed in the abdomen.

She died from her injuries but her baby miraculously survived the incident after receiving necessary treatment.

Romi has been arrested.