Mandy Moore releases first new music in a decade

SINGER Mandy Moore has released a new song and a music video after a decade-long absence.

Moore’s new song is a low-key pop-rock track titled When I Wasn’t Watching which once again shows off her vocal talents.

The song tells the story of a person whose dreams and aspirations have escaped them and they are trying to reclaim the time they have lost.

She has hinted at her return to the music scene through an Instagram post last summer.

“Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it,” she wrote. “I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom.”

Moore released her first single Candy in 1999 which reached No. 41 in the US. Her follow-up single I Wanna Be With You in 2000 reached No. 24, the biggest hit of her career. Her sixth and last studio album in 2009, Amanda Leigh, reached No. 25 in the charts.

Since then, she has moved into acting and appeared in several film and television projects such as Tangled and 47 Meters Down. She scored her first Emmy for her role in NBC’s This Is Us earlier this year.

Although she did a cover of Little Feat’s Willin in 2017, she hasn’t released any original solo material since 2009 until now.